Open Menu

UAE Participates In GCC Railway Authority Council Meeting In Riyadh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2025 | 07:30 PM

UAE participates in GCC Railway Authority Council meeting in Riyadh

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2025) The UAE, represented by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, has participated in the eighth meeting of the GCC Railway Authority Council, held yesterday at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council in Riyadh.

The UAE delegation was led by Sheikh Nasser Al Qasimi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Infrastructure and Transport Regulatory Sector at the Ministry, who reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to supporting joint GCC efforts to accelerate the completion of the Gulf Railway project.

He stressed that the initiative is a strategic undertaking that enhances economic integration, strengthens social connectivity and contributes to sustainable development.

Sheikh Nasser highlighted that, under the directives of its leadership, the UAE remains steadfast in its support for the Gulf Railway project, recognising its importance in boosting transport networks, facilitating intra-GCC trade and opening broader horizons for regional economic integration.

The meeting discussed several key issues, including the general agreement on linking GCC states through the project, the external auditor’s report for previous financial years, updates on relevant studies and projects, and future participation in specialised transport and railway exhibitions and conferences.

Related Topics

UAE Riyadh Agreement

Recent Stories

Gold Price Drops to Rs395,800 per Tola in Pakistan

Gold Price Drops to Rs395,800 per Tola in Pakistan

1 minute ago
 Anoushay Abbasi confirms divorce after six years o ..

Anoushay Abbasi confirms divorce after six years of silence

10 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh coach unveils reason beh ..

Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh coach unveils reason behind match loss against Pakista ..

38 minutes ago
 ICC imposes fine upon Indian skipper Surakumar Yad ..

ICC imposes fine upon Indian skipper Surakumar Yadav, Pakistani bowler Haris Rau ..

49 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid receives local dignitaries, bu ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives local dignitaries, businessmen, senior officials

2 hours ago
 Yango Group showcases its SuperApp at Pakistan lar ..

Yango Group showcases its SuperApp at Pakistan largest tech conference ITCN Asia ..

2 hours ago
Sultan bin Ahmed opens new homes for families in S ..

Sultan bin Ahmed opens new homes for families in Sri Lanka

3 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses MBZUAI inau ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses MBZUAI inaugural Honorary Doctorate confe ..

3 hours ago
 WETEX expands global partnerships in clean, renewa ..

WETEX expands global partnerships in clean, renewable energy

4 hours ago
 Austria calls at UN for lasting Middle East peace

Austria calls at UN for lasting Middle East peace

4 hours ago
 UAE solidifies role as key player in global touris ..

UAE solidifies role as key player in global tourism

4 hours ago
 MoEI begins AED750 million Emirates Road enhanceme ..

MoEI begins AED750 million Emirates Road enhancement project

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East