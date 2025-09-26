UAE Participates In GCC Railway Authority Council Meeting In Riyadh
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2025 | 07:30 PM
RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2025) The UAE, represented by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, has participated in the eighth meeting of the GCC Railway Authority Council, held yesterday at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council in Riyadh.
The UAE delegation was led by Sheikh Nasser Al Qasimi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Infrastructure and Transport Regulatory Sector at the Ministry, who reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to supporting joint GCC efforts to accelerate the completion of the Gulf Railway project.
He stressed that the initiative is a strategic undertaking that enhances economic integration, strengthens social connectivity and contributes to sustainable development.
Sheikh Nasser highlighted that, under the directives of its leadership, the UAE remains steadfast in its support for the Gulf Railway project, recognising its importance in boosting transport networks, facilitating intra-GCC trade and opening broader horizons for regional economic integration.
The meeting discussed several key issues, including the general agreement on linking GCC states through the project, the external auditor’s report for previous financial years, updates on relevant studies and projects, and future participation in specialised transport and railway exhibitions and conferences.
Recent Stories
Gold Price Drops to Rs395,800 per Tola in Pakistan
Anoushay Abbasi confirms divorce after six years of silence
Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh coach unveils reason behind match loss against Pakista ..
ICC imposes fine upon Indian skipper Surakumar Yadav, Pakistani bowler Haris Rau ..
Mohammed bin Rashid receives local dignitaries, businessmen, senior officials
Yango Group showcases its SuperApp at Pakistan largest tech conference ITCN Asia ..
Sultan bin Ahmed opens new homes for families in Sri Lanka
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses MBZUAI inaugural Honorary Doctorate confe ..
WETEX expands global partnerships in clean, renewable energy
Austria calls at UN for lasting Middle East peace
UAE solidifies role as key player in global tourism
MoEI begins AED750 million Emirates Road enhancement project
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE participates in GCC Railway Authority Council meeting in Riyadh2 minutes ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid receives local dignitaries, businessmen, senior officials2 hours ago
-
Sultan bin Ahmed opens new homes for families in Sri Lanka3 hours ago
-
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses MBZUAI inaugural Honorary Doctorate conferral on OpenAI CEO3 hours ago
-
WETEX expands global partnerships in clean, renewable energy4 hours ago
-
Austria calls at UN for lasting Middle East peace4 hours ago
-
UAE solidifies role as key player in global tourism4 hours ago
-
MoEI begins AED750 million Emirates Road enhancement project4 hours ago
-
UAE organises medical camp for treatment of children in Comoros5 hours ago
-
EU agrees to boost Europol's role against migrant smuggling, human trafficking5 hours ago
-
Dubai Chambers, Confederation of Indian Industry to strengthen economic relations5 hours ago
-
ADX to launch Global Investor Roadshow and Conference in New York5 hours ago