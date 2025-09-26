Sardar Yasir Ilyas highlights Pakistan’s tourism potential at International Investment Conference

National Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Tourism and a prominent business leader known for his dynamic role in promoting Pakistan’s image globally, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan has underscored the immense potential of the country’s tourism sector while addressing the 3rd Pakistan International Tourism Investment Conference 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) National Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Tourism and a prominent business leader known for his dynamic role in promoting Pakistan’s image globally, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan has underscored the immense potential of the country’s tourism sector while addressing the 3rd Pakistan International Tourism Investment Conference 2025.

The conference, organized by Brain Designer Pakistan under the leadership of CEO Muhammad Rauf Raja in collaboration with the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), was held at the Best Western Premier Hotel in Islamabad to mark World Tourism Day 2025.

The event brought together key government representatives, international diplomats, business leaders, and tourism stakeholders.

In his keynote address, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan emphasized that Pakistan is home to diverse natural landscapes, cultural heritage, and historical treasures that can significantly contribute to economic growth if properly promoted.

“Pakistan’s tourism sector has immense potential for growth, and we are committed to promoting investment opportunities in this sector,” he stated, highlighting the government’s efforts to attract domestic and foreign investors.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Tribal Affairs, Mubarak Zaib, in his remarks, drew attention to the unique potential of tribal areas to become attractive tourist destinations.

He shared details of initiatives aimed at developing infrastructure and tourism-friendly facilities in these regions.

Rauf Raja, CEO of Brain Designer Pakistan, said the conference reflects his vision of creating sustainable platforms that connect local and international investors with Pakistan’s tourism opportunities.

“Through innovative conferences and events, we aim to position Pakistan as a top destination on the global tourism map,” he added.

Among the guests of honor, Managing Director of PTDC, Aftab Ur Rehman reiterated the corporation’s commitment to upgrading infrastructure and services to make tourism more accessible and enjoyable.

Deputy Secretary of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, Dr. Muhammad Ali highlighted projects to engage youth and foster entrepreneurship in the tourism industry.

The conference also witnessed international representation.

Charge d’Affaires of the Embassy of Indonesia, Mr. Rahmat Hindiarta not only addressed the gathering but also enriched the event with a mesmerizing Indonesian cultural performance.

Deputy Head of Mission at the High Commission of Malaysia,. Mr. Syafik Firdous Bin Hasbullah spoke on the importance of regional collaboration in tourism development.

Adding to the vibrancy, the Embassy of Indonesia showcased its rich cultural heritage through traditional music and dance, reflecting strong bilateral ties between Pakistan and Indonesia in the field of tourism and culture.

The event also saw participation from Tariq Khan Jadoon, Vice President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), alongside other key industry stakeholders, who stressed the role of the private sector in advancing Pakistan’s tourism sector.