Mughamer.com launches as ME’s first adventure tourism platform

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2021) The newly launched Sharjah-incubated Mughamer.com is making a splash in the adventure tourism community.

This first-of-its-kind website in the middle East will curate the best adventure activities for tourists and thrill seekers around the world when they plan their next holiday.

Co-founded by Mohamed Al Musharrkh and Sarmad Al Zadjaly, the project is supported by the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa) and the Sharjah Angel Investors Network – a Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP) initiative.

The launch ceremony, led by Sarmad Al Zadjaly, Co-founder and CEO of mughamer.com and held at Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP), was attended by Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Executive Chairman of the Department of Sharjah’s Department Government Relations (DGR), and Chairman, Higher Committee for Digital Transformation of Sharjah; Sheikha Hind bint Majed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Business Women Council (SBWC); Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SRTIP; Najla Al Midfa, CEO of Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa); Mohamed Al Musharrkh, Co-founder of Mughamer.com and a other officials and media representatives.

Mughamer.com is designed as a comprehensive platform to aid travel enthusiasts plan their trips by exploring adventure activities at their chosen destinations, at an affordable price.

In the first phase, the website will offer visitors the opportunity to explore virtually and select activities of their choice across destinations in the UAE, Morocco, Brazil and Comoros Island. Gradually, more destinations will be added.

The feature-packed website offers access to a range of adventures and experiences, including safaris, mountain climbing, trekking, cycling, desert driving and camping trips, through participating agents and destinations.

The next phase of the project will include unique activities, such as exploring dormant volcanoes, deep sea diving, aerial adventures and much more.

"Our startup was born out of the disruptions which resulted from the pandemic last year, also affecting the tourism industry and shifting its focus on new experiences. Today, Mughamer.com has become one of the most successful investment prospects by several angel investors, thanks to the niche market and segment it serves, and we are confident that our business and brand value will continue to increase, opening new opportunities for growth and expansion, in-line with the profitable forecast on adventure tourism’s growth worldwide," said Al Zadjaly.