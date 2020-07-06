UrduPoint.com
National Ambulance Launches 'A Safe Return' Campaign

National Ambulance launches ‘A Safe Return’ campaign

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jul, 2020) In line with the gradual return to normal routines and supporting the UAE’s move towards the recovery from COVID-19, National Ambulance launched an awareness campaign under the slogan ‘Be Cautious #YouAreResponsible’ to urge responsible behaviour and encourage the community’s commitment to follow the recommended health and safety precautions and preventive measures in ensuring a safe and smooth return to daily normal life.

The campaign is also in line with the 100 percent return of Federal government staff to work and to contribute to strengthening the country's concerted efforts in protecting the health and safety of the community and continuing the advancement of UAE’s growth and progress.

The campaign's eight main themes include safe return to: workplace; shopping malls; restaurants; gyms and fitness centres; beaches, parks and outdoor activities; public transportation, mosques and places of worship; and travel. It will be rolled out on National Ambulance Social Media platforms and involve simple steps and daily advice recommended by concerned health authorities to raise awareness amongst individuals about the proper steps to take to protect themselves and people around them from the virus and prevent its spread.

Ahmed Saleh Al Hajeri, National Ambulance Chief Executive Officer, said, "The UAE continues to work tirelessly and move steadily towards overcoming the global pandemic.

As we all gradually return to work and visit malls and restaurants and do other activities, people should remain vigilant and act responsibly. We urge members of the community to continue following the advice of the concerned authorities and support the UAE’s efforts as we all move forward together to successfully overcoming this challenge."

Al Hajeri continued, "I also want to reassure people that National Ambulance is working at full capacity and remains at the frontline of the UAE’s emergency medical response and urge people to act responsibly when calling upon the vital emergency medical services that we provide because every second counts in emergency situations and the wise use of the emergency ambulance number will help ensure the efficient delivery of the urgent care to those who need it most."

National Ambulance provides emergency pre-hospital care in the Northern Emirates through the dedicated 998 emergency ambulance number and NA 998 mobile application. Its Primary task is to handle public medical emergency response and provide high standards of emergency pre-hospital care to citizens, residents and visitors across the Emirates of Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Qaiwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah.

