UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Olympic Committee Requests Sports Federations To Submit Statutes

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 06:15 PM

National Olympic Committee requests sports federations to submit statutes

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2019) The National Olympic Committee, NOC, has asked national sports federations under the first category (Olympic) and second category (non-Olympic) to provide their approved statutes within two weeks.

The request was made in a circular to sporting federations under preparations for the joint meeting with representatives of the International Olympic Committee, IOC, Association of National Olympic Committees, ANOC, and the Association of Summer Olympic International Federation, ASOIF, to be held in the second half of October 2019.

The meeting will discuss the modern principles and international sports rules and realigning them with sports policy and national legislation of the NOC and the General Authority of Sport. It will endorse the best practices for coping with future challenges and contributing to the state’s sports legislation.

Related Topics

Sports Noc October 2019 Olympics International Olympic Committee Best

Recent Stories

Building retrofitting crucial for meeting carbon e ..

1 hour ago

Rio de Janeiro hands over WCC hosting duties to Du ..

1 hour ago

Food aid convoy reaches Yemen&#039;s Ad Duraihimi

1 hour ago

DFM’s international investors roadshow in New Yo ..

2 hours ago

National Geographic launches ‘Moments’ photogr ..

2 hours ago

PM Imran suspends political activities to watch Pa ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.