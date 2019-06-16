National Olympic Committee requests sports federations to submit statutes

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2019) The National Olympic Committee, NOC, has asked national sports federations under the first category (Olympic) and second category (non-Olympic) to provide their approved statutes within two weeks.

The request was made in a circular to sporting federations under preparations for the joint meeting with representatives of the International Olympic Committee, IOC, Association of National Olympic Committees, ANOC, and the Association of Summer Olympic International Federation, ASOIF, to be held in the second half of October 2019.

The meeting will discuss the modern principles and international sports rules and realigning them with sports policy and national legislation of the NOC and the General Authority of Sport. It will endorse the best practices for coping with future challenges and contributing to the state’s sports legislation.