UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NEC Announces Locations Of Voting Centres

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 09:30 PM

NEC announces locations of voting centres

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2019) The National Election Commission, NEC, announced the locations of voting centres both inside and outside the UAE, stressing its readiness to receive voters during the FNC Election 2019.

The list of polling stations approved for the main election day on 5th October includes 39 centres within the country, which are fully equipped to ensure a smooth electoral process. Nine of these stations will open early. The NCE also announced the availability of 118 polling stations outside the UAE in its embassies, consulates and diplomatic missions.

Tareq Hilal Lootah, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs, Member of the NEC and Chairman of the Electoral Management Committee, said that the centres will be distributed accordingly as part of a specific plan, to ensure that all registered voters can select their candidates.

"The deliberate distribution of polling stations is based on key factors, such as the geographical distribution of electoral commissions, and will meet standard requirements applicable to electoral centres, to provide the services, facilities and infrastructure required to ensure the success of the election," Lootah added.

According to the election timetable, voting outside the country will take place on 22nd and 23rd September from 10:00 to 18:00 local time in the cities where polling stations are located.

Related Topics

Election Election Commission Of Pakistan UAE September October 2019 All From

Recent Stories

Police ordered to record statement of Nasina Bibi' ..

12 minutes ago

Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakhat for purging LG&CD dep ..

12 minutes ago

Capital Development Authority to regularize 786 em ..

12 minutes ago

Lahore High Court acquits 2 convicts in murder cas ..

12 minutes ago

Anaemia may contribute to the spread of dengue: St ..

12 minutes ago

FBR sets up facilitative booth at expo centre, Kar ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.