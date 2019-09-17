NEC announces locations of voting centres

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2019) The National Election Commission, NEC, announced the locations of voting centres both inside and outside the UAE, stressing its readiness to receive voters during the FNC Election 2019.

The list of polling stations approved for the main election day on 5th October includes 39 centres within the country, which are fully equipped to ensure a smooth electoral process. Nine of these stations will open early. The NCE also announced the availability of 118 polling stations outside the UAE in its embassies, consulates and diplomatic missions.

Tareq Hilal Lootah, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs, Member of the NEC and Chairman of the Electoral Management Committee, said that the centres will be distributed accordingly as part of a specific plan, to ensure that all registered voters can select their candidates.

"The deliberate distribution of polling stations is based on key factors, such as the geographical distribution of electoral commissions, and will meet standard requirements applicable to electoral centres, to provide the services, facilities and infrastructure required to ensure the success of the election," Lootah added.

According to the election timetable, voting outside the country will take place on 22nd and 23rd September from 10:00 to 18:00 local time in the cities where polling stations are located.