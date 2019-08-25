NEC announces preliminary list of candidates for FNC election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Aug, 2019) While announcing the preliminary list of candidates for the Federal Nation Council, FNC, election, Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs and Chairman of the National Election Commission, NEC, praised the efforts of the teams of national electoral committees to receive candidates for membership in the FNC.

Al Owais also called on UAE citizens to ensure that their Names are included in the lists of electoral committees, so that they can complete their national duty, while stressing that it is their responsibility to choose the best candidates.

"Contributing to the electoral process is a national responsibility, and is highlighted by the active participation of members of electoral committees in the selection of qualified candidates capable of serving their country and people," he said.

The preliminary list of 499 candidates, including 182 women, met the conditions and rules related to the nomination process.

For three days starting tomorrow, the NEC will accept objections to the participation of any candidate. On 1st September, it will announce its response to these objections.

Every member of the NEC may challenge the candidacy of their local candidate by filling in and submitting the appropriate form, provided that their appeal is reasonable and supported by appropriate documents.