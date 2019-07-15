UrduPoint.com
NMC Participates In Arab Media Standing Committee In Cairo

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 11:00 PM

NMC participates in Arab Media Standing Committee in Cairo

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jul, 2019) The National Media Council, NMC, participated in the 93rd ordinary session of the Arab Media Standing Committee, which was held today at the Arab League in Cairo.

The session was held to prepare for the meeting of the Executive Office of the Arab Information Ministers scheduled tomorrow, and the Ministerial Council scheduled on Thursday.

The NMC was represented by Ibrahim Al Abed, Adviser to the NMC, with the participation of Dherar Belhoul Al Falasi, General Manager of the Watani Al Emarat Foundation, as an observer.

The meeting was chaired by Dr. Khalid Al Ghamdi, Chairman of the Arab Media Standing Committee and General Supervisor of Foreign Media at the Saudi Ministry of Media.

In his speech, Al Ghamdi called on Arab countries to coordinate their efforts to confront current challenges facing the region while affirming the importance of the committee’s meeting, which aims to support and strengthen joint Arab work and discussed 18 clauses related to confronting the region’s challenges, most notably the Palestinian cause and the Arab Media Strategy.

Bader Al Din Alali, Assistant Secretary-General of the Arab League and Head of the Media Sector, said that the topics discussed by the committee are priorities of the Arab Media Strategy, which aims to improve Arab media performance and keep pace with the sector’s rapid technological development.

He also highlighted the importance of adopting the "Media Code of Ethics" and media education in the committee’s agenda, in light of the latest media developments related to behavioural misconducts and the spread of fake news.

