Omar Ghobash To Lead Next SBA Online Book Club Conversations

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 08:00 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2020) The Sharjah Book Authority, SBA, has announced that the third guest on their recently launched virtual Book Club is Omar Saif Ghobash, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Cultural Affairs.

The Emirati diplomat and author will be delving into his widely-read literary work, "Letters to a Young Muslim" at the free-to-attend live session next Wednesday, 12th August.

The cultural session will be moderated by Hassan Yaqoob Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of Sharjah Media Council, and can be accessed via the following Zoom link: https://bit.ly/30olGw9. The SBA will also livestream it on its Facebook and Instagram pages.

Through a compilation of 27 insightful letters to his sons, Ghobash’s book encourages the reader to accept a modern, enlightened path that embraces diversity, not just within islam but among all religions.

Published by Picador, a Pan Macmillan Publishers Ltd imprint in the United Kingdom, the book, written in English, has been translated into six languages.

Ghobash sponsors the Saif Ghobash Banipal prize for Arabic Literary Translation and is a founding trustee of the International Prize for Arabic Fiction, IPAF, in collaboration with the Man Booker Prize in London. He serves on the acquisition committee of the Louvre Abu Dhabi and the board of trustees of the Emirates Diplomatic academy in Abu Dhabi. He recently launched Kaleem Books, which focuses on publishing modern Arabic fiction.

The SBA’s Book Club’s sessions bring together readers and lovers of books with a host of renowned Arab and international authors. The series aligns with the SBA’s mission to promote culture and literature.

