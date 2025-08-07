Orient Insurance Achieves AED503 Million Profit In H1 2025
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2025 | 12:30 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2025) Orient Insurance on Thursday reported a 21 percent year-on-year increase in net profit after tax for the first half of 2025, reaching AED503 million, up from AED416 million in the same period last year.
Insurance revenue rose 24 percent to AED4.47 billion, compared to AED3.60 billion in H1 2024.
The company's total assets stood at AED16.90 billion, up by 16 percent from AED14.63 billion in H1 2024.
Omer Elamin, President of Orient Insurance Group, said, “Our H1 2025 results underscore Orient Insurance’s strong momentum and strategic agility. The impressive growth across the key financial metrics is a direct result of our sustained commitment to operational excellence and sound risk management.”
