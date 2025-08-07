Open Menu

Orient Insurance Achieves AED503 Million Profit In H1 2025

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2025 | 12:30 PM

Orient Insurance achieves AED503 million profit in H1 2025

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2025) Orient Insurance on Thursday reported a 21 percent year-on-year increase in net profit after tax for the first half of 2025, reaching AED503 million, up from AED416 million in the same period last year.

Insurance revenue rose 24 percent to AED4.47 billion, compared to AED3.60 billion in H1 2024.

The company's total assets stood at AED16.90 billion, up by 16 percent from AED14.63 billion in H1 2024.

Omer Elamin, President of Orient Insurance Group, said, “Our H1 2025 results underscore Orient Insurance’s strong momentum and strategic agility. The impressive growth across the key financial metrics is a direct result of our sustained commitment to operational excellence and sound risk management.”

Related Topics

Company Same From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Orient Insurance achieves AED503 million profit in ..

Orient Insurance achieves AED503 million profit in H1 2025

2 minutes ago
 ALC’s ‘Kanz Al Jeel Award’ celebrates beauty ..

ALC’s ‘Kanz Al Jeel Award’ celebrates beauty of Nabati poetry

32 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador meets ACS Secretary-General to stre ..

UAE Ambassador meets ACS Secretary-General to strengthen partnership

47 minutes ago
 Korea logs record high current account surplus in ..

Korea logs record high current account surplus in June

47 minutes ago
 UK scientists find genes linked with chronic fatig ..

UK scientists find genes linked with chronic fatigue syndrome

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Côte d'Ivoi ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Côte d'Ivoire on Independence Day

1 hour ago
China's foreign trade up 3.5% in first 7 months

China's foreign trade up 3.5% in first 7 months

2 hours ago
 ADNOC Distribution delivers strong H1 2025 results ..

ADNOC Distribution delivers strong H1 2025 results with 12% net profit growth

3 hours ago
 July was Earth's third-hottest on record, scientis ..

July was Earth's third-hottest on record, scientists say

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2025

4 hours ago
 Emir of Qatar, UK Prime Minister stress priority o ..

Emir of Qatar, UK Prime Minister stress priority of achieving immediate ceasefir ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East