Over 20,000 Athletes To Participate In Zayed Marathon, In Suez, Egypt

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 02:00 AM

Over 20,000 athletes to participate in Zayed Marathon, in Suez, Egypt

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Dec, 2019) CAIRO, 24th December 2019 (WAM) - Over 20,000 runners are expected to take part in the 6th edition of the Zayed Charity Marathon, which will be held in Egyptian city of Suez.

Egyptian Minister of Youth and Sport Dr.

Ashraf Subhi said in a press conference today that the cash prizes of the charity marathon, with a total value of 2 million Egyptian Pounds, will be donated to the Oncology Centre.

Present were Juma Mubarak Al Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to Egypt and Lt. General (rtd.) Mohammed Hilal Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of Zayed Charity Marathon.

