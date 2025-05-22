Pakistan Association Dubai sets Guinness World Record with UAE Flag made of 24,514 handprints

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2025) Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD) has officially been recognised by Guinness World Records for creating the largest UAE flag featuring 24,514 individual handprints from people of over 100 nationalities.

The announcement was made at a special unveiling ceremony held on Thursday at the Pakistan Auditorium, PAD, where a Guinness World Records adjudicator verified and confirmed the record. Among the 250 attendees were Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE, Consul General Hussain Muhammad, and esteemed representatives from the Pakistani and Emirati communities.

“The UAE has grown leaps and bounds over the years, becoming a beacon of tolerance and innovation,” said Tirmizi. “This initiative by PAD is a wonderful tribute to that spirit. Well done to the team whose hard work and dedication brought this powerful vision to life.”

The title was jointly awarded to Pakistan Association Dubai, Emirates Loves, and artist Rubab Zahra, the visionary behind the artwork. This landmark achievement marked the culmination of PAD’s month-long Hands of Unity campaign – a tribute to the UAE Year of Community. The campaign saw participation from 23 schools and universities, 39 activation sites, and thousands of individuals across the Emirates. Each handprint on the flag symbolised a heartfelt tribute from the 2 million-strong Pakistani diaspora to the UAE, a nation admired for its commitment to tolerance, solidarity, and community engagement, the core pillars of the Year of Community.

At PAD, we truly believe in the core values of Unite, Grow, and Contribute.

“This is our token of love and appreciation to the UAE – our second home,” said Dr. Faisel Ikram, President of PAD. “We deeply value the UAE leadership’s vision for the Year of Community, and I commend our team, volunteers, and supporters who went above and beyond to make this possible. PAD believes strongly in social cohesion, community development, and the power of volunteering, and this record is a powerful example of what unity can achieve.”

The event featured a heart-warming video documenting the Hands of Unity journey, highlighting hundreds of hours of volunteer work, community activation drives, and the collective spirit that fuelled the initiative. Certificates of appreciation were also distributed to participating schools, sponsors, and partners to honour their role in the campaign’s success.

“This was a challenging but incredibly rewarding journey,” said Khalid Imtiaz, Joint Secretary of PAD. “From school visits to public spaces, the energy of the community fuelled every step of this campaign. It’s been an honour to witness so many people come together for this cause.”

Hands of Unity has now become a symbol of what’s possible when communities come together with a shared purpose – a legacy proudly made in the UAE.