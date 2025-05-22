Open Menu

Sheikha Fatima Offers Condolences To Honourable Lady, Wife Of Sultan Of Oman, On Death Of Her Mother

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2025 | 10:45 PM

Sheikha Fatima offers condolences to Honourable Lady, Wife of Sultan of Oman, on death of her mother

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2025) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), offered her condolences today to Honourable Lady, Sayyida Ahad bint Abdullah Al Busaidiyah, the wife of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman on the passing of her mother.

This took place during H.H. Sheikha Fatima’s visit and reception by the Honorable Lady and her accompanying delegation at Al Baraka Palace in the Omani capital, Muscat.

During the reception, H.H. Sheikha Fatima expressed her heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy to the Al Busaidi family and the brotherly Omani people. She prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the deceased His vast mercy and forgiveness, to dwell her in His spacious gardens, and to bestow patience and solace upon her family and loved ones.

H.H. Sheikha Fatima emphasised the deep-rooted fraternal ties that unite the two countries and peoples, as well as the mutual keenness to continue strengthening them.

For her part, the Honorable Lady expressed her gratitude and appreciation to Sheikha Fatima for her sincere fraternal sentiments toward the family of the deceased. She also wished H.H. Sheikha Fatima continued health and wellness and affirmed the strong and enduring bonds between the two brotherly nations and their peoples.

Members of the delegation accompanying H.H. Sheikha Fatima that included several sheikhas, officials, and female leaders from the UAE, also offered their condolences.

H.H. Sheikha Fatima and her delegation arrived earlier today in the sisterly Sultanate of Oman to offer condolences on the passing of the mother of the Honourable Lady.

