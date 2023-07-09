Open Menu

Paulo Bento Named New UAE Coach

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 09, 2023 | 10:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jul, 2023) The UAE Football Association said today that an official agreement has been reached with Portugal's Paulo Bento to become the new national team coach.

This was announced at a news conference today at the UAEFA premises in Dubai in the presence of the new head coach, and Mohamed Hazzam Al Dhaheri, the UAEFA Secretary General.

The former Korean national football head coach boasts considerable experience in Asia, having led Korea in the 2023 World Cup round of 16 for the first time in 12 years; and won the 2019 East Asian Football Federation (EAFF) E-1 Championship (East Asian Cup).

He remained the longest-serving manager of the Korean national team.

