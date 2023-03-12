Pogačar strikes again at Paris-Nice as Almeida battles to podium at Tirreno-Adriatico

PARIS-NICE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2023) UAE Team Emirates were once again victorious on the second summit arrival at Paris-Nice taking their second win of the week through Tadej Pogačar.

After a day of forced rest caused by the strong wind, UAE Team Emirates’ captain conquered stage 7 of the French race, 142,9 km from Nice to the Col de la Couillole, preceding his direct rivals for the general classification David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), 2nd at 2”, and Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma), 3rd at 6”.

On the final climb, the peloton bridged the gap from the main breakaway of the day (18 riders) and then the battle between the main favourites of the race began: Vingegaard attacked for first at -5.7 km, causing the prompt reply by Pogačar who led the race for a couple of kilometers with 7” on the chasing duo Gaudu-Vingegaard.

The Slovenian rider was reached by the two opponents and Gaudu tried a couple of attacks, but the three entered all together in the final 500 meters. Vingegaard launched the sprint and Pogačar succeeded in obtaining his 7th seasonal victory (13 success of the year for the Emirati team).

The Slovenian increased his GC lead by 12” on Gaudu and 58” on Vingegaard. UAE Team Emirates’ captain wears also the green jersey of the points classification and the white jersey of the ‘young riders’ classification.

Pogačar said, “Today was the first real hot day of the season and the pace was on since the start of the race.

Ineos-Grenadiers forced the pace in the approach of the final climb, where we had a tough battle for the victory. Maybe I attacked too early, but I did not want to have too many riders in the front in the final: at the end, everything went as I hoped, so that’s perfect. Tomorrow we will face the most demanding stage of this Paris-Nice, but I am confident because the climbs will be more suitable for my characteristics and on roads I know well."

The final stage tomorrow: 118,4 km with departure and arrival in Nice, three 2nd category Kom (Cote de Levens, Cote de Chateauneuf, Cote de Berre les Alpes) and two 1st category Kom (Cote de Peille and Col d’Eze).

Joao Almeida continued his consistent high-level today with 3rd place on stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico from Osimo Stazione to Osimo (193km).

The wind subsided slightly after yesterday’s stage but the racing was intense until the line with the uphill kick to the line proving decisive. Joao Almeida stuck with the other race favourites in the heavily reduced group finishing a bike length behind race leader and stage winner Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma).

Almeida now moves up to 2nd overall at just 18’’ being Roglic ahead of the last stage starting and finishing in San Benedetto del Tronto (145km).

