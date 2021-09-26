UrduPoint.com

President Appoints Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi As Adviser

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 hours ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 11:45 AM

President appoints Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi as Adviser

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued Federal Decree No. 109 of 2021 appointing Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi as Adviser to the UAE President with the rank of Minister.

Related Topics

UAE

Recent Stories

First-ever Global Business Forum ASEAN to explore ..

First-ever Global Business Forum ASEAN to explore untapped potential in Southeas ..

8 minutes ago
 &quot;Tell stories that stick’, expert panel at ..

&quot;Tell stories that stick’, expert panel at ICGF 2021 highlights as a winn ..

8 minutes ago
 Dubai external trade surges by 31% to AED722 billi ..

Dubai external trade surges by 31% to AED722 billion in H1 2021

23 minutes ago
 Speaker of Iraqi Council of Representatives visits ..

Speaker of Iraqi Council of Representatives visits Wahat Al Karama in Abu Dhabi

23 minutes ago
 Five years and over 400 million kilogrammes: Emira ..

Five years and over 400 million kilogrammes: Emirates SkyCargo’s momentous pha ..

53 minutes ago
 CAGS resumes webinar series with session on geneti ..

CAGS resumes webinar series with session on genetic counseling

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.