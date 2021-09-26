- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
President Appoints Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi As Adviser
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 hours ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 11:45 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued Federal Decree No. 109 of 2021 appointing Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi as Adviser to the UAE President with the rank of Minister.
Related Topics
Recent Stories
First-ever Global Business Forum ASEAN to explore untapped potential in Southeas ..
"Tell stories that stick’, expert panel at ICGF 2021 highlights as a winn ..
Dubai external trade surges by 31% to AED722 billion in H1 2021
Speaker of Iraqi Council of Representatives visits Wahat Al Karama in Abu Dhabi
Five years and over 400 million kilogrammes: Emirates SkyCargo’s momentous pha ..
CAGS resumes webinar series with session on genetic counseling
More Stories From Middle East
-
First-ever Global Business Forum ASEAN to explore untapped potential in Southeast Asian markets8 minutes ago
-
"Tell stories that stick’, expert panel at ICGF 2021 highlights as a winning communications s ..8 minutes ago
-
Dubai external trade surges by 31% to AED722 billion in H1 202123 minutes ago
-
Speaker of Iraqi Council of Representatives visits Wahat Al Karama in Abu Dhabi23 minutes ago
-
Five years and over 400 million kilogrammes: Emirates SkyCargo’s momentous pharma journey53 minutes ago
-
CAGS resumes webinar series with session on genetic counseling53 minutes ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution regulating prayer rooms in Dubai1 hour ago
-
Leading communication experts at IGCF 2021 stress importance of collaboration with behavioural scien ..1 hour ago
-
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets Ministry of Finance action team1 hour ago
-
Former British Press Secretary outlines cardinal rules of crisis management at IGCF 20211 hour ago
-
Opening discussion at International Government Communication Forum 2021 discusses conspiracy theorie ..2 hours ago
-
Development of the 'human factor' is so essential to nation-building, Sharjah Deputy Ruler ..2 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.