President of Kazakhstan visits Wahat Al Karama

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2020) President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday visited Wahat Al Karama, Abu Dhabi’s national and cultural landmark, that commemorates the sacrifices and heroic deeds of the UAE martyrs to defend their homeland and protect it.

Upon his arrival, the President was welcomed by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office, at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.

He attended the Guard of Honour ceremony, then laid a wreath at Martyrs' Monument, which is made up of 31 massive aluminum-clad tablets each leaning on the other, signifying the unity, solidarity and mutual support that bind together the leadership, the citizens and the servicemen who protect them.

During the tour, he listened to a detailed explanation by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun about the different sections in Wahat Al Karama, which embodies the bravery and heroism of UAE martyrs, as well as the nation’s noble values.

Kazakh President was accompanied by Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry and Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan along with senior officials of the visiting delegation.

The tour ended by a word written by the President of Kazakhstan expressing his utmost respect and appreciation of the brave martyrs of the UAE.