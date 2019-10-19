Prime Minister of Serbia receives Amal Al Qubaisi

(@FahadShabbir)

BELGRADE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2019) Prime Minister of Serbia, Ana Brnabic received Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council, FNC, and head of participating UAE Parliamentary Division in the 141st Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Belgrade, from 13th to 17th October, 2019.

The meeting was attended by a number of FNC members and the UAE Ambassador to Serbia, Mubarak Saeed Burshaid Al Dhaheri.

The Serbian Prime Minister welcomed Dr. Al Qubaisi and the FNC delegation and stressed the strong existing relations and cooperation between the two countries at leadership, government and parliaments' level that has witnessed cooperation in a number of fields, especially in trade and investment.

She said that her country looks forward to developing a strategic partnership with the UAE in all domains.

Brnabic expressed the efficiency and effectiveness of the UAE's projects in Serbia, noting the importance of exchanging expertise between the two countries, especially in science, technology, renewable energy and innovation domains.

She expressed her full readiness to cooperate and establish partnerships with the UAE.

The FNC Speaker hailed Serbia's hospitality at the 141st Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, while narrating the empowerment journey of the UAE's women.