UrduPoint.com

Public Prosecution Explains Penalty For Intentional Destruction Of Historic, National Documents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Public Prosecution explains penalty for intentional destruction of historic, national documents

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2023) The UAE Public Prosecution (PP) explained today, through a post on its social media accounts, the penalties for intentional destruction of public, historic and national and private documents.

The Public Prosecution noted that, according to Article No.25 of Federal Law No. (7) of 2008 on the National library and Archives and its amendments, whoever intentionally destructs a document shall be sentenced to detention for a minimum term of no less than eight months and a fine of no less than AED 40,000 and no more than AED 100,000, or either of these two penalties.

‘’A detention for a minimum term of one year or a fine of no less than AED 50,000 and no more than AED 1,000,000, either of these two penalties shall be imposed on whoever intentionally destructs, smuggles outside the State, copies or discloses the content of a confidential document without the necessary permission to do so,’’ the article states.

The same penalties stated above and depending on the classification of the document, shall apply to whoever steals a document or obstructs those in charge of implementation of this law to access thereto.

The infliction of these penalties provided for in this law shall be without prejudice to severer penalty Provided for in another law, the PP noted.

These posts are part of the Public Prosecution's continuous efforts to promote legal culture among members of the community and increase their awareness about the latest legislations in the country.

Related Topics

Social Media UAE Fine Same UAE Dirham Post

Recent Stories

CodersHQ organises crafting sustainability worksho ..

CodersHQ organises crafting sustainability workshop, AI Minecraft Challenge for ..

20 minutes ago
 NYUAD marks Ramadan with Ramadaniyyat: 4-day event ..

NYUAD marks Ramadan with Ramadaniyyat: 4-day events themed Al-Andalus

34 minutes ago
 EDGE fortifies its technology, defence portfolio b ..

EDGE fortifies its technology, defence portfolio by acquiring TRUST Internationa ..

34 minutes ago
 National Bonds launches ‘Second Salary’ plan f ..

National Bonds launches ‘Second Salary’ plan for UAE Residents for retiremen ..

34 minutes ago
 TII partners with MBZUAI to drive Abu Dhabi’s sm ..

TII partners with MBZUAI to drive Abu Dhabi’s smart city ambitions

35 minutes ago
 LHC rejects Sheikh Rashid's plea against Caretaker ..

LHC rejects Sheikh Rashid's plea against Caretaker CM Naqvi

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.