Tue 12th October 2021 | 11:15 PM

RAK Ruler receives Minister of Federal Supreme Council Affairs

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received Abdullah Muhair Al Ketbi, Minister of Federal Supreme Council Affairs, in his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr was briefed by Al Ketbi about several federal and national issues, as well as the process of development led by the UAE’s leadership, headed by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which enabled the country to achieve progress, wellbeing and prosperity.

H.H. Sheikh Saud congratulated Al Ketbi for the confidence of the country’s leadership in him and for his new role as Minister of Federal Supreme Council Affairs.

They also discussed the various national programmes and initiatives that aim to promote the values of citizenship and patriotism, provide decent lives to citizens, and enhance the UAE’s prominent overall stature.

