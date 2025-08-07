RAKEZ, Rana Group To Set Up Erisha Smart Manufacturing Hub In Ras Al Khaimah
Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2025 | 01:45 PM
RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2025) Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) entered into a landmark partnership with Indian construction giant Rana Group to establish Erisha Smart Manufacturing Hub – a groundbreaking initiative that aims to revolutionise the region’s industrial and sustainability sectors.
The collaboration is set to pave the way for the operational expansion of the Group’s EV subsidiary Erisha E Mobility in the middle East and Africa, while strengthening its existing business in India.
Erisha Smart Manufacturing Hub will be a state-of-the-art facility spanning 15 million ft2, with an expansive total construction area of approximately 25 million ft2. The hub will support over 150 industries, focusing on pioneering technologies such as electric and hydrogen vehicle production, renewable energy, EVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircraft, and semiconductor manufacturing.
Through this innovative Hub, the company aims to create a sustainable and technologically advanced ecosystem, seamlessly integrating industrial, residential, and commercial spaces. It will house a wide range of facilities, including hospitals, medical colleges, shopping complexes, hypermarkets, warehouses, office spaces, community centres, banks, and financial institutions.
RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “Ras Al Khaimah continues to establish itself as a fertile base for technological innovation and sustainable development.
With its robust infrastructure, strategic location, and dynamic business environment, the emirate is well-positioned to support forward-thinking initiatives like Erisha Smart Manufacturing Hub.
While this integrated Hub will drive economic diversification, it will also create thousands of new jobs, promoting long-term growth and reinforcing Ras Al Khaimah’s leadership in green energy and advanced manufacturing.”
Erisha E Mobility Chairman and Managing Director Dr. Darshan Rana commented, “We are thrilled to partner with RAKEZ and bring Erisha Smart Manufacturing Hub to life. This project will be at the forefront of the green energy revolution, contributing significantly to the UAE’s net zero ambitions and creating a self-sustainable future. Our goal is to set new benchmarks in sustainable industrialisation, driving innovation while supporting the global transition to cleaner energy solutions.”
This partnership underscores a shared commitment to driving sustainability, innovation, and economic growth. RAKEZ, with its world-class infrastructure and commitment to fostering business success, provides the ideal platform for Erisha E Mobility’s global expansion, ensuring that the Hub will be a catalyst for progress in the UAE and beyond.
