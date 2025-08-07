Open Menu

Chief Minister Punjab Launches State-of-the-Art Urban Electric Tram (SRT) In Lahore.

SanaUllah Nagra Published August 07, 2025 | 12:50 PM

Chief Minister Punjab Launches State-of-the-Art Urban Electric Tram (SRT) in Lahore.

The SRT has a capacity of 320 passengers and can travel 40 kilometers after a single charge.

Lahore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif Launches State-of-the-Art Urban Electric Tram (SRT) in Lahore. The SRT has a capacity of 320 passengers and can travel 40 kilometers after a single charge.

CM Punjab had a trial trip in Pakistan's first urban electric train, Super Autonomous Rapid Transit (SRT). She personally monitored the road test of "Super Autonomous Rapid Transit (SRT) from Main Ali Town to Muslim Town.

She inspected the SRT, and reviewed its various facilities. She was briefed in detail by Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar about the SRT. Chief Minister also reviewed road test drive of the SRT, and checked running of SRT amidst normal traffic.

People on Raiwind Road and Canal Road expressed happiness after seeing the 'Super Autonomous Rapid Transit (SRT)', which is being run successfully in Turkey.

, China and other countries. She was apprised,"In Abu Dhabi, 03 bogies of "Super Autonomous Rapid Transit", against a capacity of 04, have been installed.

Norco International's latest SRT has a capacity of 320 passengers. The first complete e-train "Super Autonomous Rapid Transit" can travel 40 kilometers after a single charge." She was also briefed,"Super Autonomous Rapid Transit (SRT) will have air conditioning and other facilities.

It will reduce environmental pollution, and will improve traffic on roads." She said,"People of Punjab are now waiting for good news every day." She added,"Beauty of Lahore will be doubled with the running of SRT." She highlighted,"Good news of SRT is also coming to Gujranwala and Faisalabad.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Faisalabad Raiwind Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Turkey China Abu Dhabi Road Traffic Gujranwala Muslim From

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Punjab Launches State-of-the-Art Ur ..

Chief Minister Punjab Launches State-of-the-Art Urban Electric Tram (SRT) in Lah ..

43 seconds ago
 Orient Insurance achieves AED503 million profit in ..

Orient Insurance achieves AED503 million profit in H1 2025

21 minutes ago
 Ajman Crown Prince discusses cooperation with Slov ..

Ajman Crown Prince discusses cooperation with Slovak Ambassador

36 minutes ago
 ALC’s ‘Kanz Al Jeel Award’ celebrates beauty ..

ALC’s ‘Kanz Al Jeel Award’ celebrates beauty of Nabati poetry

51 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador meets ACS Secretary-General to stre ..

UAE Ambassador meets ACS Secretary-General to strengthen partnership

1 hour ago
 Korea logs record high current account surplus in ..

Korea logs record high current account surplus in June

1 hour ago
UK scientists find genes linked with chronic fatig ..

UK scientists find genes linked with chronic fatigue syndrome

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Côte d'Ivoi ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Côte d'Ivoire on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 China's foreign trade up 3.5% in first 7 months

China's foreign trade up 3.5% in first 7 months

2 hours ago
 ADNOC Distribution delivers strong H1 2025 results ..

ADNOC Distribution delivers strong H1 2025 results with 12% net profit growth

3 hours ago
 July was Earth's third-hottest on record, scientis ..

July was Earth's third-hottest on record, scientists say

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2025

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan