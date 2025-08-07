Chief Minister Punjab Launches State-of-the-Art Urban Electric Tram (SRT) In Lahore.
SanaUllah Nagra Published August 07, 2025 | 12:50 PM
The SRT has a capacity of 320 passengers and can travel 40 kilometers after a single charge.
Lahore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif Launches State-of-the-Art Urban Electric Tram (SRT) in Lahore. The SRT has a capacity of 320 passengers and can travel 40 kilometers after a single charge.
CM Punjab had a trial trip in Pakistan's first urban electric train, Super Autonomous Rapid Transit (SRT). She personally monitored the road test of "Super Autonomous Rapid Transit (SRT) from Main Ali Town to Muslim Town.
She inspected the SRT, and reviewed its various facilities. She was briefed in detail by Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar about the SRT. Chief Minister also reviewed road test drive of the SRT, and checked running of SRT amidst normal traffic.
People on Raiwind Road and Canal Road expressed happiness after seeing the 'Super Autonomous Rapid Transit (SRT)', which is being run successfully in Turkey.
, China and other countries. She was apprised,"In Abu Dhabi, 03 bogies of "Super Autonomous Rapid Transit", against a capacity of 04, have been installed.
Norco International's latest SRT has a capacity of 320 passengers. The first complete e-train "Super Autonomous Rapid Transit" can travel 40 kilometers after a single charge." She was also briefed,"Super Autonomous Rapid Transit (SRT) will have air conditioning and other facilities.
It will reduce environmental pollution, and will improve traffic on roads." She said,"People of Punjab are now waiting for good news every day." She added,"Beauty of Lahore will be doubled with the running of SRT." She highlighted,"Good news of SRT is also coming to Gujranwala and Faisalabad.
Recent Stories
Chief Minister Punjab Launches State-of-the-Art Urban Electric Tram (SRT) in Lah ..
Orient Insurance achieves AED503 million profit in H1 2025
Ajman Crown Prince discusses cooperation with Slovak Ambassador
ALC’s ‘Kanz Al Jeel Award’ celebrates beauty of Nabati poetry
UAE Ambassador meets ACS Secretary-General to strengthen partnership
Korea logs record high current account surplus in June
UK scientists find genes linked with chronic fatigue syndrome
UAE leaders congratulate President of Côte d'Ivoire on Independence Day
China's foreign trade up 3.5% in first 7 months
ADNOC Distribution delivers strong H1 2025 results with 12% net profit growth
July was Earth's third-hottest on record, scientists say
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chief Minister Punjab Launches State-of-the-Art Urban Electric Tram (SRT) in Lahore.43 seconds ago
-
Fertilizer shop sealed, another fined in DI Khan1 minute ago
-
Youth hit to death1 minute ago
-
LPG shop sealed for illegal refilling in public transport31 minutes ago
-
Bravery and unity: Police, civilians repel terrorist attack on Khuni Khel checkpost31 minutes ago
-
National Assembly session continues under Speaker Ayaz Sadiq’s chairmanship41 minutes ago
-
CEO of health visits hospitals41 minutes ago
-
Hope shines in Swat: Rescue operation for four trapped miners reaches final stage41 minutes ago
-
DC transferred41 minutes ago
-
Seven injured in gas cylinder explosion in Phagal Bazaar Kaghan41 minutes ago
-
Entomologist launches anti-dengue operation in Taxila41 minutes ago
-
Sports completions being organized in connection with Independence Day51 minutes ago