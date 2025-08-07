Chief Minister Punjab Launches State-of-the-Art Urban Electric Tram (SRT) in Lahore.

The SRT has a capacity of 320 passengers and can travel 40 kilometers after a single charge.

Lahore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif Launches State-of-the-Art Urban Electric Tram (SRT) in Lahore. The SRT has a capacity of 320 passengers and can travel 40 kilometers after a single charge.

CM Punjab had a trial trip in Pakistan's first urban electric train, Super Autonomous Rapid Transit (SRT). She personally monitored the road test of "Super Autonomous Rapid Transit (SRT) from Main Ali Town to Muslim Town.

She inspected the SRT, and reviewed its various facilities. She was briefed in detail by Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar about the SRT. Chief Minister also reviewed road test drive of the SRT, and checked running of SRT amidst normal traffic.

People on Raiwind Road and Canal Road expressed happiness after seeing the 'Super Autonomous Rapid Transit (SRT)', which is being run successfully in Turkey.

, China and other countries. She was apprised,"In Abu Dhabi, 03 bogies of "Super Autonomous Rapid Transit", against a capacity of 04, have been installed.

Norco International's latest SRT has a capacity of 320 passengers. The first complete e-train "Super Autonomous Rapid Transit" can travel 40 kilometers after a single charge." She was also briefed,"Super Autonomous Rapid Transit (SRT) will have air conditioning and other facilities.

It will reduce environmental pollution, and will improve traffic on roads." She said,"People of Punjab are now waiting for good news every day." She added,"Beauty of Lahore will be doubled with the running of SRT." She highlighted,"Good news of SRT is also coming to Gujranwala and Faisalabad.