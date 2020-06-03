‘Ramadan Heroes’ campaign records distribution of more than 50,000 meals

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jun, 2020) DUBAI, 3rd June 2020 (WAM) - The ‘Ramadan Heroes’ campaign, launched by Dubai Culture & Arts Authority to mark the holy month of Ramadan, recorded a huge success, resulting in the distribution of 50,955 meals to basic services workers across Dubai.

The campaign, conceived as an expression of appreciation and gratitude towards the important services these workers provide the community with, was part of the Authority’s humanitarian initiatives that exemplify human cohesion and solidarity in a unique way.

Under the Ramadan Heroes campaign, Dubai Culture provided Iftar (evening meal) and Suhoor (pre-dawn meal) to workers at Dubai Industrial City and other residential centres throughout the holy month, with the help of a large number of volunteers, who expressed their gratitude by delivering the meals to the needy.

Hala Badri, Director-General of Dubai Culture, said, "We are proud of what the campaign was capable of achieving. We succeeded in sharing our appreciation with this important class of the workforce and would like to thank our partners and volunteers who went above and beyond to ensure the success of the campaign.

We are also grateful to the Ramadan heroes that comprised contributors, conductors, and recipients. We will continue to perform our moral and social duty to promote the values of solidarity and encourage humanitarian work across the country."

Dubai Culture cooperated with ‘Dar al Ber Society,’ ‘Art Group for Good,’ and Talabat, with whom it created a virtual restaurant that allowed community members to safely provide Ramadan meals to workers in their homes and at Dubai internet City, the largest regional centre for smart technology companies, including delivery applications, and Dubai Industrial City, which employs 42,000 people across the most prominent logistic companies and factories covering various fields, both of which are subsidiaries of TECOM Group. The partnership allowed the contributors to widen the reach of the campaign and deliver Ramadan meals using the latest technology.