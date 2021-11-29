Russia confirms 33,860 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Nov, 2021) - Russia has confirmed 33,860 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 9,604,233, Sputnik reported.

The Federal response centre said on Monday the cases have been confirmed in 85 regions in Russia, including 2,562 cases (7.

6 percent) without clinical symptoms. The rate of increase stands at 0​​​.35 percent.

The response centre also reported 1,209 deaths linked to the coronavirus, bringing the country's death toll to 273,964. In the same 24 hours, 27,700 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total of recoveries to 8,295,811.