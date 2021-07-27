UrduPoint.com
Russia Reports 23,032 New COVID-19 Cases, 779 Deaths

Tue 27th July 2021 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jul, 2021) Russia on Tuesday reported 23,032 new COVID-19 cases, including 2,623 in Moscow, amid a wave of infections blamed on the highly contagious Delta variant and the slow rate of vaccinations.

The government task force also confirmed 779 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours. It said it had confirmed a total of 6,172,812 cases since the pandemic began.

