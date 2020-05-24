Russia reports 8,599 new coronavirus cases, a record low growth since May 1

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2020) The number of new COVID-19 cases in Russia rose by 8,599 in the past day, a record low growth since May 1, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Sunday.

A total of 344,481 COVID-19 cases have been registered in all Russian regions. According to the crisis center, the daily growth in cases was at a record low rate of 2.6 percent versus 2.9 percent a day earlier, Russian news agency, TASS, reported, citing the country's crisis center.

Moscow has confirmed 2,516 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number in the capital to 163,913.

The growth was at a record low level since April 29. The daily growth rate in the capital was 1.6 percent versus 2 percent a day earlier.

Some 3,777 new COVID-19 patients (43.9 percent) have not shown any symptoms of the disease.

Now there are 227,641 active coronavirus cases in Russia, with nearly half of them in Moscow (112,080).

The death toll from the coronavirus rose to 3,541 after 150 deaths registered on Friday.