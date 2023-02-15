Saif bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2023) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, today met with Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government, on the sideline of the World Government Summit 2023 in Dubai.

During their meeting, the two officials discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties between the UAE and Iraq, especially the Kurdistan Region.

They also reviewed the role of the World Government Summit in promoting the exchange of experiences and the transfer of knowledge among the countries of the world, as well as supporting the ability of governments to anticipate and prepare for rapid changes.

The meeting was attended by Rebar Ahmed Khalid, Interior minister of Iraqi Kurdistan, and a number of Emirati senior officials.