UrduPoint.com

Saif Bin Zayed Meets Prime Minister Of Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2023 | 01:15 AM

Saif bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2023) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, today met with Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government, on the sideline of the World Government Summit 2023 in Dubai.

During their meeting, the two officials discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties between the UAE and Iraq, especially the Kurdistan Region.

They also reviewed the role of the World Government Summit in promoting the exchange of experiences and the transfer of knowledge among the countries of the world, as well as supporting the ability of governments to anticipate and prepare for rapid changes.

The meeting was attended by Rebar Ahmed Khalid, Interior minister of Iraqi Kurdistan, and a number of Emirati senior officials.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Exchange Iraq UAE Dubai Government

Recent Stories

Schneider Electric drives critical dialogue on SDG ..

Schneider Electric drives critical dialogue on SDGs, Energy Transition at World ..

1 minute ago
 Global Economic Diversification Index 2023 reveals ..

Global Economic Diversification Index 2023 reveals how countries adapted to shoc ..

1 minute ago
 SALAMA&#039;s 2022 preliminary net profit reaches ..

SALAMA&#039;s 2022 preliminary net profit reaches AED45.27 million

16 minutes ago
 President of Türkiye addresses World Government S ..

President of Türkiye addresses World Government Summit 2023 in video message

16 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Secretary of Interior and Loc ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Secretary of Interior and Local Government of Philippines

16 minutes ago
 Joint Operations Command unveils official logo of ..

Joint Operations Command unveils official logo of Operation &#039;Chivalrous Kni ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.