UrduPoint.com

Saif Bin Zayed Visits Pavilion Of Oman At Expo 2020 Dubai

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 01:30 AM

Saif bin Zayed visits Pavilion of Oman at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2021) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, today toured the Oman Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

H.H. Sheikh Saif was briefed on the content of the pavilion which sheds light on diverse stories of sustainability starting from connecting minds to creating opportunities for the future.

The striking design of the Omani pavilion is inspired by the frankincense tree (boswellia sacra tree), and seeks to highlight four key themes, namely sustainability, fostering talents, communication and knowledge.

He learned also about the economic, cultural, social and scientific achievements made by the Sultanate and showcased by the pavilion.

Sheikh Saif was accompanied by a number of high-ranking officers during the tour.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Dubai Oman 2020 From

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed tours Dubai Airshow 2021

Maktoum bin Mohammed tours Dubai Airshow 2021

16 minutes ago
 KSA, China desire to invest in Pakistan: Tarin

KSA, China desire to invest in Pakistan: Tarin

55 minutes ago
 Putin Told Macron About Advisability of Direct EU- ..

Putin Told Macron About Advisability of Direct EU-Belarus Dialogue on Migrants

55 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi lights up in blue for diabetes awareness

Abu Dhabi lights up in blue for diabetes awareness

1 hour ago
 Putin, Macron Express Satisfaction With Meeting of ..

Putin, Macron Express Satisfaction With Meeting of Foreign, Defense Ministers - ..

1 hour ago
 PTI Govt. to introduce mega legal reforms soon: Al ..

PTI Govt. to introduce mega legal reforms soon: Ali Muhammad

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.