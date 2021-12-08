UrduPoint.com

Saqr Ghobash hosts banquet in honour of Chairman of Federation Council of Federal Assembly of Russian Federation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Dec, 2021) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), has hosted a banquet in honour of Valentina Matviyenko, Chairman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, who is currently visiting the UAE.

In attendance were Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; the accompanying delegation of the Chairman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, and Dr. Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Russia.

Hamad Al Rahoumi, First Deputy Speaker of the FNC; and a number of FNC members were also present.

The FNC Speaker said that UAE-Russian bilateral relations are distinguished and feature a high level of rapprochement and openness, noting that bilateral parliamentary visits have a significant role in promoting joint strategic cooperation in various fields, including the political, diplomatic, economic, trade, investment and cultural fields.

He also stressed the importance of cooperation between the two countries in all domains, especially in supporting the two sides' approaches in issues of joint interest, as this partnership achieves more understanding, cooperation and coordination at the international level.

