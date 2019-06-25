Saudi Crown Prince Meets US Secretary of State

(@FahadShabbir)

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2019) Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, met here today with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

During the meeting, they reviewed historical relations between the two friendly countries and aspects of bilateral cooperation in various fields.

They also discussed the developments in the region and affirmed the standing of the two countries in confronting the hostile Iranian activities and combating extremism and terrorism, according to the Saudi Press Agency.