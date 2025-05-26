Schneider Electric launches AED100 million education initiative focused on developing next-generation talent in UAE

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2025) DUBAI, 26th May, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Olympic Committee, affirmed that Dubai continues to strengthen its position as a global hub for the economy of the future by fostering an innovation-driven environment, empowering talent, attracting investment, and advancing a knowledge and sustainability-based digital economy. These efforts align with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to position Dubai as one of the world’s top three urban economies over the next decade.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor made these remarks at the launch of Schneider Electric’s AED100 million initiative focused on the UAE education sector, coinciding with the official inauguration of the Schneider Electric Dubai Office – The NEST, which is the first of its Global Impact Buildings programme, located in Dubai Silicon Oasis, the special economic zone for knowledge and innovation and a member of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ).

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “Dubai continues to strengthen its position as a global hub for innovation, sustainability, and the digital economy by fostering an ecosystem where the world’s leading companies can flourish and actively contribute to our national growth. This progress is underpinned by a clear strategic vision, close collaboration with the local and international business community, and a strong commitment to specialised education, training, and talent development. By investing in people and partnerships, we are shaping a resilient, future-ready economy that reflects the ambitions of our leadership and the aspirations of our youth.”

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor was accompanied during the launch of the initiative and the inauguration of the new headquarters by His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Executive Chairman of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ); Olivier Blum, Chief Executive Officer, Schneider Electric; Walid Sheta, MEA Zone President, Schneider Electric; and Amel Chadli, President of Gulf Cluster, Schneider Electric.

The new smart headquarters, ‘The NEST,’ which spans 10,000 sqm, represents a key strategic investment in the future of the UAE’s sustainable economy, serving as a hub for innovation, collaboration and progress.

Schneider Electric aims to equip the next generation of talent in the UAE with the skills, tools, and experiences needed to lead in this new era. The company will focus on advancing sustainability education, modernising engineering laboratories with cutting-edge energy and automation technologies, and creating hands-on learning opportunities through structured mentorship and applied research, facilitated by strategic collaborations with universities and industry partners.

Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni said: "The inauguration of Schneider Electric’s new regional headquarters at Dubai Silicon Oasis marks a significant milestone in our longstanding partnership since 2008.

It reflects the strength of Dubai’s innovation ecosystem. This advanced smart building is a testament to our shared commitment to sustainability and smart urban development. At DIEZ, we take pride in supporting global companies like Schneider Electric on their journey of growth and innovation, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33."

Al Zarooni added: "We are committed to working with Schneider Electric to develop an integrated upskilling and training ecosystem that fosters innovation, nurtures talent, and strengthens public-private partnerships. This new initiative exemplifies the vital role of the private sector as an active partner in advancing a culture of research and development, which is an approach that aligns with our vision of supporting the knowledge economy and empowering young national talent."

Amel Chadli, President of Gulf Cluster, Schneider Electric, said: “Our commitment towards upskilling UAE youth closely aligns with the nation’s vision to build a competitive, knowledge-based economy. As one of the most local global companies, Schneider Electric’s support extends beyond providing innovative, integrated solutions that empower businesses and communities, and remains committed to education, upskilling, and workforce readiness. As the world moves faster toward decarbonisation through the convergence of digitisation and electrification, our role remains to work closer with societies by aligning innovation with ambition, and laying the foundation for lasting impact for the people and the planet.”

Chadli added: “This announcement comes at a time when Schneider Electric reaffirms its commitment towards the nation and this is cemented through the milestone launch of our new Dubai office, which will serve as a catalyst for innovation, upskilling and sustainable technologies.”

The five-year initiative will be rolled out in phases to ensure it evolves in line with the changing needs of students, educators, and the wider industrial ecosystem. It is structured to enable the UAE to stay ahead of global trends and build a future-ready workforce.

Schneider Electric is actively empowering and engaging youth in the UAE by creating opportunities for them to contribute to the country’s sustainability agenda. Its initiatives include Tamayuz, which empowers Emirati graduates and champions women’s participation in the industry, and FEM in STEM, which supports women in engineering and technology. The company also launched UAE NextGen Go Green at COP28 – a regional edition of its global Go Green competition – to encourage university students to develop bold, practical ideas for building more sustainable and inclusive cities.