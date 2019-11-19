UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Schools To Be Closed Wednesday In Northern Parts Of The Country Due To Unstable Weather: MoE

Umer Jamshaid 26 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 11:45 PM

Schools to be closed Wednesday in northern parts of the country due to unstable weather: MoE

The UAE Ministry of Education Tuesday announced that schools will be suspended tomorrow, Wednesday, due to bad weather and poor road conditions

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Nov, 2019) The UAE Ministry of education Tuesday announced that schools will be suspended tomorrow, Wednesday, due to bad weather and poor road conditions.

The Ministry of Education said schools in the emirates of Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, and Umm Al Qaiwain would close to ensure students' safety.

Related Topics

Weather Poor Education UAE Dubai Ajman Sharjah Road

Recent Stories

UK, Afghanistan Form Group of Friends at UN to Pro ..

22 minutes ago

Estonia Sees No Prospects for Ratification of Bord ..

22 minutes ago

Evo Morales Claims Interim Bolivian Government Pla ..

22 minutes ago

Rights Group Says at Least 106 Protesters Killed i ..

53 minutes ago

Total of 800 Hong Kong Protesters Already Left Pol ..

54 minutes ago

About 200 French Troops Stationed in Syria's North ..

54 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.