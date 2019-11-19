Schools to be closed Wednesday in northern parts of the country due to unstable weather: MoE

- Home
Umer Jamshaid 26 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 11:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Nov, 2019) The UAE Ministry of education Tuesday announced that schools will be suspended tomorrow, Wednesday, due to bad weather and poor road conditions.
The Ministry of Education said schools in the emirates of Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, and Umm Al Qaiwain would close to ensure students' safety.