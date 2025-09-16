SEC Approves Government Data Sharing Guide In Sharjah
Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2025 | 04:00 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired the Council’s meeting Tuesday at the Sharjah Ruler’s Office.
In attendance were H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC).
The Council discussed a number of topics related to monitoring the performance of government departments and implementing the general plans and policies of the Emirate of Sharjah, aimed at providing the best possible services to communities across various sectors.
The Council approved the Government Data Sharing Guide, which aims to accelerate processes, enhance transparency, organise data exchange, and unify reference standards for relevant entities. It also seeks to build an integrated digital environment that supports decision-making and the development of government services through coordination among concerned authorities.
The guide outlines data exchange processes between local entities within the Emirate, as well as the provision and request of data from entities outside the government. It provides guidance on the details and classification of shared data, risk management, and governance in data usage. The guide also includes approved templates to standardise procedures, improve efficiency, and enhance the quality and accessibility of data.
The Council reviewed a report on housing support projects and their progress across the Emirate. These projects are designed to provide citizens with financial resources for building homes, reduce burdens on beneficiaries, and facilitate construction procedures. They also ensure that homes meet the highest construction and technical standards, guaranteeing sustainable housing, promoting family stability, and providing a decent standard of living.
