Open Menu

SEC Approves Government Data Sharing Guide In Sharjah

Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2025 | 04:00 PM

SEC approves Government Data Sharing Guide in Sharjah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired the Council’s meeting Tuesday at the Sharjah Ruler’s Office.

In attendance were H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC).

The Council discussed a number of topics related to monitoring the performance of government departments and implementing the general plans and policies of the Emirate of Sharjah, aimed at providing the best possible services to communities across various sectors.

The Council approved the Government Data Sharing Guide, which aims to accelerate processes, enhance transparency, organise data exchange, and unify reference standards for relevant entities. It also seeks to build an integrated digital environment that supports decision-making and the development of government services through coordination among concerned authorities.

The guide outlines data exchange processes between local entities within the Emirate, as well as the provision and request of data from entities outside the government. It provides guidance on the details and classification of shared data, risk management, and governance in data usage. The guide also includes approved templates to standardise procedures, improve efficiency, and enhance the quality and accessibility of data.

The Council reviewed a report on housing support projects and their progress across the Emirate. These projects are designed to provide citizens with financial resources for building homes, reduce burdens on beneficiaries, and facilitate construction procedures. They also ensure that homes meet the highest construction and technical standards, guaranteeing sustainable housing, promoting family stability, and providing a decent standard of living.

Related Topics

Exchange Sharjah Guide Salem Progress Family From Government Best Housing

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on Independence Day

46 minutes ago
 Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran ..

Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran have begun

1 hour ago
 NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar ..

NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar winds days in advance

1 hour ago
 Dubai Chambers, Italiacamp sign MoU to strengthen ..

Dubai Chambers, Italiacamp sign MoU to strengthen trade, investment relations

1 hour ago
 China launches internet technology test satellite

China launches internet technology test satellite

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua New Guinea on Independence Da ..

2 hours ago
Arab Parliament welcomes outcomes of Arab-Islamic ..

Arab Parliament welcomes outcomes of Arab-Islamic Emergency Summit in Doha

2 hours ago
 Samiya Hijab clarifies deal speculation after forg ..

Samiya Hijab clarifies deal speculation after forgiving accused

2 hours ago
 Punjab makes septic tanks mandatory for all housin ..

Punjab makes septic tanks mandatory for all housing societies, plazas

2 hours ago
 Luxembourg to recognise State of Palestine

Luxembourg to recognise State of Palestine

2 hours ago
 UAE President arrives in Azerbaijan on official vi ..

UAE President arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit

3 hours ago
 Five security officials including captain martyred ..

Five security officials including captain martyred in Balochistan: ISPR

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East