Arab Parliament Welcomes Outcomes Of Arab-Islamic Emergency Summit In Doha
Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2025 | 02:00 PM
CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2025) The Arab Parliament welcomed the outcomes of the Arab-Islamic Emergency Summit, which was held in Doha.
In a statement, Speaker of the Arab Parliament Mohamed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi praised the summit’s outcomes, noting that they embodied a unified Arab and Islamic stance against the brutal aggression carried out by the occupying entity against the State of Qatar, as well as a rejection of the ongoing genocide committed against the Palestinian people over the past two years.
He also praised the summit's Final Communique for its full support of Qatar, its rejection of any attempts to target the country, and its call for unified solidarity with Qatar in responding to any threats to its sovereignty or security and in all measures, it takes to respond to this brutal aggression.
Al Yamahi added that this reflects a deep belief in the unity of the Arab and Islamic destiny and the necessity of preserving regional stability.
He underlined that the summit represented a unified voice of the Arab and Islamic worlds against the arrogance of the occupying entity and conveyed a strong message to the international community on the urgent need to stop the occupation’s crimes and impose deterrent measures.
Al Yamahi stressed that the Arab Parliament will continue to support all collective Arab and Islamic positions and will work in international parliamentary forums to reinforce these outcomes in defence of the just causes of the Arab and Islamic nations, foremost among them the Palestinian cause, and in support of the sovereignty and security of the State of Qatar and all Arab and Islamic states.
