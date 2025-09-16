UAE Leaders Congratulate Governor-General Of Papua New Guinea On Independence Day
Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2025 | 02:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to Sir Bob Dadae Governor-General of Papua New Guinea on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the Governor-General of Papua New Guinea and to Prime Minister James Marape.
Recent Stories
Arab Parliament welcomes outcomes of Arab-Islamic Emergency Summit in Doha
Samiya Hijab clarifies deal speculation after forgiving accused
Punjab makes septic tanks mandatory for all housing societies, plazas
Luxembourg to recognise State of Palestine
Five security officials including captain martyred in Balochistan: ISPR
PM Shehbaz Sharif may Meet Trump on Sept 25
‘Al Bait Al Emarati’ showcases UAE heritage in China
ICC rejects Pakistan’s request to remove match referee for India clash
Tabreed shareholders approve interim dividend of 6.5 fils per share for H1
UAE national futsal team to face Malaysia in Asian Cup qualifiers
Study warns childhood high blood pressure linked to adult heart disease
Governor of CBUAE participates in 85th Meeting of GCC Central Bank Governors Com ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Official welcome ceremony held for UAE President’s arrival in Shusha, Azerbaijan7 minutes ago
-
China launches internet technology test satellite7 minutes ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua New Guinea on Independence Day7 minutes ago
-
Arab Parliament welcomes outcomes of Arab-Islamic Emergency Summit in Doha37 minutes ago
-
Luxembourg to recognise State of Palestine52 minutes ago
-
UAE President arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit1 hour ago
-
Kuwait oil price rises to $73.08 pb1 hour ago
-
‘Al Bait Al Emarati’ showcases UAE heritage in China1 hour ago
-
Tabreed shareholders approve interim dividend of 6.5 fils per share for H12 hours ago
-
UAE national futsal team to face Malaysia in Asian Cup qualifiers2 hours ago
-
Study warns childhood high blood pressure linked to adult heart disease2 hours ago
-
Governor of CBUAE participates in 85th Meeting of GCC Central Bank Governors Committee in Kuwait2 hours ago