China Launches Internet Technology Test Satellite
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2025 | 02:30 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2025) China on Tuesday sent a test satellite for satellite internet technology into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in the country's northwest.
The satellite was launched aboard a Long March-2C carrier rocket, with the Yuanzheng-1S (Expedition-1S) upper stage attached to the rocket.
This was the 595th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.
