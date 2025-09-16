Samiya Hijab clarifies deal speculation after forgiving accused

(@Abdulla99267510)

TikTokker says she forgave Zahid because his parents personally came to her home and sought forgiveness

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 16th, 2025) TikTokker and social media influencer Samiya Hijab has broken her silence on speculations regarding a financial settlement in the case against accused Hassan Zahid, whom she recently forgave.

During proceedings at the District and Sessions Court Islamabad, Additional District and Sessions Judge Chaudhry Amir Zia heard the case in which Samiya Hijab had earlier accused Zahid of abduction and issuing threats.

Following her statement of forgiveness “for the sake of Allah,” the court approved Zahid’s bail against surety bonds worth Rs20,000.

After the hearing, Samiya Hijab refrained from responding to journalists’ questions about a possible deal, including a query on whether the settlement involved “crores of rupees.” She quietly left the court without comment.

Later, however, Samiya released a video message on social media addressing the rumors.

She said, “People are asking how many crores I took to forgive Hassan Zahid and whether I still feel threatened. I raised my voice for my right, and 75% of people stood with me, but unfortunately, 25% chose to criticize me.”

Explaining her decision, she added that she forgave Zahid because his parents personally came to her home and sought forgiveness.

The court had earlier directed that either the complainant herself or a family member appear to record a statement.

After a short recess, Samiya Hijab appeared before the court and confirmed she was withdrawing the case, stating she had no objection to Zahid’s bail or acquittal.

Subsequently, the judge approved Zahid’s bail on surety bonds.