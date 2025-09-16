Samiya Hijab Clarifies Deal Speculation After Forgiving Accused
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 16, 2025 | 01:55 PM
TikTokker says she forgave Zahid because his parents personally came to her home and sought forgiveness
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 16th, 2025) TikTokker and social media influencer Samiya Hijab has broken her silence on speculations regarding a financial settlement in the case against accused Hassan Zahid, whom she recently forgave.
During proceedings at the District and Sessions Court Islamabad, Additional District and Sessions Judge Chaudhry Amir Zia heard the case in which Samiya Hijab had earlier accused Zahid of abduction and issuing threats.
Following her statement of forgiveness “for the sake of Allah,” the court approved Zahid’s bail against surety bonds worth Rs20,000.
After the hearing, Samiya Hijab refrained from responding to journalists’ questions about a possible deal, including a query on whether the settlement involved “crores of rupees.” She quietly left the court without comment.
Later, however, Samiya released a video message on social media addressing the rumors.
She said, “People are asking how many crores I took to forgive Hassan Zahid and whether I still feel threatened. I raised my voice for my right, and 75% of people stood with me, but unfortunately, 25% chose to criticize me.”
Explaining her decision, she added that she forgave Zahid because his parents personally came to her home and sought forgiveness.
The court had earlier directed that either the complainant herself or a family member appear to record a statement.
After a short recess, Samiya Hijab appeared before the court and confirmed she was withdrawing the case, stating she had no objection to Zahid’s bail or acquittal.
Subsequently, the judge approved Zahid’s bail on surety bonds.
Recent Stories
Samiya Hijab clarifies deal speculation after forgiving accused
Punjab makes septic tanks mandatory for all housing societies, plazas
Five security officials including captain martyred in Balochistan: ISPR
PM Shehbaz Sharif may Meet Trump on Sept 25
ICC rejects Pakistan’s request to remove match referee for India clash
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2025
Sri Lanka secure second consecutive win, eliminate Hong Kong from Asia Cup 2025
Another abductee safely recovered in Rajanpur’s Katcha area
Punjab universities sign historic MoU to launch ISLAH Consortium
At Arab Islamic summit, PM condemns Israeli attack on Doha; meets leaders of Sau ..
SBP maintains policy rate at 11% in wake of evolving post flood macroeconomic ou ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Samiya Hijab clarifies deal speculation after forgiving accused19 seconds ago
-
Two brothers killed during clash between two groups6 minutes ago
-
Punjab makes septic tanks mandatory for all housing societies, plazas10 minutes ago
-
NDMA dispatches 5,000 tents to flood-hit Muzaffargarh16 minutes ago
-
AC reviews dengue preventing measures in meeting16 minutes ago
-
Five security officials including captain martyred in Balochistan: ISPR32 minutes ago
-
Media Cooperation Forum on Belt and Road - 2025 kicks off36 minutes ago
-
GDA seals two high-rises buildings in Galiyat36 minutes ago
-
Provincial Minister conducts inspection of ongoing construction work36 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif may Meet Trump on Sept 2538 minutes ago
-
Boy killed in motorcycle-tractor collision46 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting regarding KCF coal plant issues46 minutes ago