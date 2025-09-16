Direct Flight Operations Between Pakistan And Iran Have Begun
Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2025 | 02:58 PM
The direct flight service between Pakistan and Iran has officially resumed after several decades, along with the launch of a new Skyight ticketing platform
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) The direct flight service between Pakistan and Iran has officially resumed after several decades, along with the launch of a new Skyight ticketing platform. The inauguration ceremony was held at Islamabad Airport, marking a significant step forward in bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries.
The ceremony was attended by Pakistani and Iranian officials, as well as other dignitaries. On the occasion, Iran’s Deputy Head of Mission, Nabi Shirazi, stated:
"Iran and Pakistan are Islamic brotherly nations, and our relations have been as strong as a rock for centuries. The resumption of Iran Air Tour flights will boost tourism, business, and educational travel."
He extended congratulations to the people of both countries, especially those associated with tourism and business sectors.
During the event, a new B2B flight booking platform, Skyight, was also launched, designed specifically for travel agents.
Through this system, agents can directly book Iran Air Tour tickets by registering at on website. The platform has been developed by the well-known software company Techxudo. A B2C version will also be launched soon, enabling the general public to conveniently book tickets online.
Speaking at the event, Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Raza Amiri Moghadam, expressed hope that the resumption of direct flights would promote tourism more than ever before. He said:
"Iranian tourists will enjoy Pakistan’s breathtaking landscapes and warm hospitality."
Meanwhile, Iran Air Tour’s Country Manager, Zaheer Abbas Khan, announced the launch of direct flights between Tehran and Islamabad. He remarked:
"We are proud of our friendship with Iran. This step will further promote tourism, people-to-people connectivity, and bilateral trade relations between the two countries."
Recent Stories
Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran have begun
China launches internet technology test satellite
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua New Guinea on Independence Da ..
Arab Parliament welcomes outcomes of Arab-Islamic Emergency Summit in Doha
Samiya Hijab clarifies deal speculation after forgiving accused
Punjab makes septic tanks mandatory for all housing societies, plazas
Luxembourg to recognise State of Palestine
Five security officials including captain martyred in Balochistan: ISPR
PM Shehbaz Sharif may Meet Trump on Sept 25
‘Al Bait Al Emarati’ showcases UAE heritage in China
ICC rejects Pakistan’s request to remove match referee for India clash
Tabreed shareholders approve interim dividend of 6.5 fils per share for H1
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran have begun1 minute ago
-
Chauntra: A village haunted by crime, living in its shadow20 minutes ago
-
Old man killed over old enmity29 minutes ago
-
Security arrangements reviewed for ongoing anti-polio drive29 minutes ago
-
Dera police foil smuggling bid, recover arms, narcotics29 minutes ago
-
Wellness Warriors Dhirkot prove how small efforts create big impact29 minutes ago
-
Identity is birthright, not a privilege: Spokesperson NADRA29 minutes ago
-
PMD warns of unprecedented dengue outbreak risk amid flooding and post-monsoon conditions29 minutes ago
-
Training session on emergency medical response held30 minutes ago
-
Distt admin, traffic police move to end parking woes at Pak Secretariat40 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 251,300 cusecs water40 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Doha address garners widespread praise for actionable solutions of Middle East ..60 minutes ago