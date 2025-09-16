Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran have begun

The direct flight service between Pakistan and Iran has officially resumed after several decades, along with the launch of a new Skyight ticketing platform

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) The direct flight service between Pakistan and Iran has officially resumed after several decades, along with the launch of a new Skyight ticketing platform. The inauguration ceremony was held at Islamabad Airport, marking a significant step forward in bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries.

The ceremony was attended by Pakistani and Iranian officials, as well as other dignitaries. On the occasion, Iran’s Deputy Head of Mission, Nabi Shirazi, stated:

"Iran and Pakistan are Islamic brotherly nations, and our relations have been as strong as a rock for centuries. The resumption of Iran Air Tour flights will boost tourism, business, and educational travel."

He extended congratulations to the people of both countries, especially those associated with tourism and business sectors.

During the event, a new B2B flight booking platform, Skyight, was also launched, designed specifically for travel agents.

Through this system, agents can directly book Iran Air Tour tickets by registering at on website. The platform has been developed by the well-known software company Techxudo. A B2C version will also be launched soon, enabling the general public to conveniently book tickets online.

Speaking at the event, Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Raza Amiri Moghadam, expressed hope that the resumption of direct flights would promote tourism more than ever before. He said:

"Iranian tourists will enjoy Pakistan’s breathtaking landscapes and warm hospitality."

Meanwhile, Iran Air Tour’s Country Manager, Zaheer Abbas Khan, announced the launch of direct flights between Tehran and Islamabad. He remarked:

"We are proud of our friendship with Iran. This step will further promote tourism, people-to-people connectivity, and bilateral trade relations between the two countries."