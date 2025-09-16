Open Menu

UAE President Arrives In Azerbaijan On Official Visit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2025 | 01:30 PM

UAE President arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit

KARABAKH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived today in the Karabakh region on an official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Upon his arrival at Fuzuli International Airport, His Highness was welcomed by President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and a number of senior officials.

His Highness is accompanied on the visit by a delegation that includes H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, along with a number of ministers and senior officials.

Related Topics

UAE Visit Azerbaijan Airport Court

Recent Stories

Five security officials including captain martyred ..

Five security officials including captain martyred in Balochistan: ISPR

8 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif may Meet Trump on Sept 25

PM Shehbaz Sharif may Meet Trump on Sept 25

14 minutes ago
 ICC rejects Pakistan’s request to remove match r ..

ICC rejects Pakistan’s request to remove match referee for India clash

25 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2025

5 hours ago
 Sri Lanka secure second consecutive win, eliminate ..

Sri Lanka secure second consecutive win, eliminate Hong Kong from Asia Cup 2025

14 hours ago
Another abductee safely recovered in Rajanpur’s ..

Another abductee safely recovered in Rajanpur’s Katcha area

14 hours ago
 Punjab universities sign historic MoU to launch IS ..

Punjab universities sign historic MoU to launch ISLAH Consortium

14 hours ago
 At Arab Islamic summit, PM condemns Israeli attack ..

At Arab Islamic summit, PM condemns Israeli attack on Doha; meets leaders of Sau ..

14 hours ago
 SBP maintains policy rate at 11% in wake of evolvi ..

SBP maintains policy rate at 11% in wake of evolving post flood macroeconomic ou ..

14 hours ago
 PM meets Egypt president; says Arab Summit vital s ..

PM meets Egypt president; says Arab Summit vital step to show Muslim world unity

14 hours ago
 VEC set up at district level to create awareness o ..

VEC set up at district level to create awareness of voting among public: Waseem

14 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East