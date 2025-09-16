Open Menu

NYUAD Scientists Use AI To Forecast Harmful Solar Winds Days In Advance

Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2025 | 02:45 PM

NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar winds days in advance

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2025) Scientists at NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) model that can forecast solar wind speeds up to four days in advance, significantly more accurately than current methods. The study is published in The Astrophysical Journal Supplement Series.

The NYUAD team, led by Postdoctoral Associate Dattaraj Dhuri and Co-Principal Investigator at the Center for Space Science (CASS) Shravan Hanasoge, trained their AI model using high-resolution ultraviolet (UV) images from NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory, combined with historical records of solar wind.

Instead of analysing text, like today’s popular AI language models, the system analyses images of the Sun to identify patterns linked to solar wind changes.

The result is a 45 percent improvement in forecast accuracy compared to current operational models, and a 20 percent improvement over previous AI-based approaches.

“This is a major step forward in protecting the satellites, navigation systems, and power infrastructure that modern life depends on,” said Dhuri, lead author of the study. “By combining advanced AI with solar observations, we can give early warnings that help safeguard critical technology on Earth and in space.”

NYU Abu Dhabi has established more than 90 faculty labs and projects, producing over 9,200 internationally recognised research publications.

