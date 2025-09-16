Open Menu

Official Welcome Ceremony Held For UAE President’s Arrival In Shusha, Azerbaijan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Official welcome ceremony held for UAE President’s arrival in Shusha, Azerbaijan

SHUSHA, Karabakh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today visited the historic city of Shusha in the Karabakh region, as part of his official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan. His Highness was accompanied by the President of Azerbaijan His Excellency Ilham Aliyev.

An official welcome ceremony was held for His Highness in the main courtyard of Shusha’s administrative building, where the national anthems of the UAE and Azerbaijan were played and His Highness inspected the guard of honour.

The ceremony was attended by the delegation accompanying His Highness, which includes several sheikhs and senior officials. Also in attendance were a number of ministers and high-ranking Azerbaijani officials.

Related Topics

UAE Visit Azerbaijan

Recent Stories

Arab Parliament welcomes outcomes of Arab-Islamic ..

Arab Parliament welcomes outcomes of Arab-Islamic Emergency Summit in Doha

33 minutes ago
 Samiya Hijab clarifies deal speculation after forg ..

Samiya Hijab clarifies deal speculation after forgiving accused

37 minutes ago
 Punjab makes septic tanks mandatory for all housin ..

Punjab makes septic tanks mandatory for all housing societies, plazas

47 minutes ago
 Luxembourg to recognise State of Palestine

Luxembourg to recognise State of Palestine

48 minutes ago
 Five security officials including captain martyred ..

Five security officials including captain martyred in Balochistan: ISPR

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif may Meet Trump on Sept 25

PM Shehbaz Sharif may Meet Trump on Sept 25

1 hour ago
‘Al Bait Al Emarati’ showcases UAE heritage in ..

‘Al Bait Al Emarati’ showcases UAE heritage in China

1 hour ago
 ICC rejects Pakistan’s request to remove match r ..

ICC rejects Pakistan’s request to remove match referee for India clash

1 hour ago
 Tabreed shareholders approve interim dividend of 6 ..

Tabreed shareholders approve interim dividend of 6.5 fils per share for H1

2 hours ago
 UAE national futsal team to face Malaysia in Asian ..

UAE national futsal team to face Malaysia in Asian Cup qualifiers

2 hours ago
 Study warns childhood high blood pressure linked t ..

Study warns childhood high blood pressure linked to adult heart disease

2 hours ago
 Governor of CBUAE participates in 85th Meeting of ..

Governor of CBUAE participates in 85th Meeting of GCC Central Bank Governors Com ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East