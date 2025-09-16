UVAS holds Orientation programme for newly-admitted undergraduate students

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 16th, 2025) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore arranged an orientation programme for newly-admitted students of various undergraduate degree classes here in City Campus Lahore on Tuesday.

The students from other campuses of UVAS including Ravi Campus Pattoki, CVAS Jahng and KBCMA-CVAS Narowal attended this ceremony through video link.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr Muhammad Younus (DLA.I, T.I) presided over the orientation ceremony while Dean Faculty of Veterinary Science/Principal Officer Students Affairs Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani, Dean Faculty of Life Sciences business Management Prof Dr Rana Muhammad Ayyub, Dean Faculty of Biosciences Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman, Registrar Sajjad Hyder and a large number of newly-admitted students along with their parents and senior faculty members and administrative officers of UVAS were present in the Sports Ground.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Muhammad Younus congratulated the newly admitted students and their parents for taking admission in UVAS on the basis of merit. He said that the students chose the Veterinary University for their bright future, which is a renowned brand at the national and international levels.

He said that UVAS received around 24,700 applications from across the country for new admissions this year, out of which only 2,400 lucky students got admission in Pakistan’s historic institution on the basis of merit. He advised the students that to be successful in life, it is important to worship God, follow the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) serve their parents and respect their teachers.

Prof Dr Muhammad Younus said that along with providing professional education to the students the university is also paying special attention to their character building and training so that the students become good citizens of this country and play a key role in the development of the country and nation.

He said UVAS ranked among the top 10 universities of Pakistan due to its quality education and research.

He said UVAS faculty and administration offices even the Vice-Chancellor’s Office is always open to students for their assistance and solve their issues.

Prof Dr Muhammad Younus also prayed for the eternal peace of the deceased relatives of the university staff and the late Director of the Institute of Microbiology Professor Dr Aftab Ahmed Anjum. Later Prof Younus along with other dignitaries also met the newly admitted students and their parents.

Earlier, UVAS deans of different faculties including Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani, Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman and Prof Dr Rana Muhammad Ayyub congratulated the newly admitted students and spoke about their faculty programmes and competent faculty members are imparting the latest theoretical and practical knowledge to their students.

They said UVAS is providing a conducive-intellectual environment of learning to students and trained them for their practical life.

Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani also spoke about Dean office staff and their working for the facilitation of students.

She also spoke about the anti-narcotics committee working to keep campus smoke free and anti-harassment committee working for the protection of students from harassment.

Later, Hostel Warden Prof Dr Mati Ur Rehman Khan Niazi talked about rules & regulations, discipline of the university and residential hostel facilities for the facilitation of students.

Director Information Technology Centre Mr Rizwan Saleem spoke about the-state-of-the-art IT facilities for students including computer labs, fast internet service to attending online seminar, national & international conference and cameras for security.

Director Sports Rana Amjad Iqbal spoke about the indoor & outdoor sports facilities like sports complex and flood light ground. He said that UVAS is establishing a state-of-the-art wrestling academy and a swimming pool for students.