Federal Minister for Communications and President of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Abdul Aleem Khan on Friday said that it has once again been proven that a united nation can never be brought to its knees by any enemy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Federal Minister for Communications and President of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Abdul Aleem Khan on Friday said that it has once again been proven that a united nation can never be brought to its knees by any enemy.

Addressing the “Marka-e-Haq Convention” held in Layyah to express solidarity with the Pakistan Armed Forces, he stated that when it comes to defending the homeland, "we step forward ready to sacrifice everything", said a press release issued here.

He emphasized that Operation Bunyanum Marsoos shattered India’s aggression and showcased Pakistan's resolve. “The entire nation takes pride in our Army Chief and Commander-in-Chief, Field Marshal Syed Asim Muneer,” noting the international recognition of the Pakistan Army's capabilities, he added.

Highlighting the significance of this historical military success, Abdul Aleem Khan stated that conferring the title of Field Marshal on General Syed Asim Muneer is not only a great honor for the people of Pakistan but also for the broader Muslim Ummah.

He added that the Pakistan Army’s valor has set a new precedent by decisively defeating the enemy on all fronts. “As a nation, we believe in gratitude to the Allah Almighty.

Federal Minister also paid tributes to the innocent children, women, and civilians who martyred in India’s cowardly attacks and prayed for the elevation of their ranks.

He pointed out that the same verse of the Holy Quran that inspired Operation Bunyanum Marsoos was inscribed on the mosque that was “Shaheed” in Indian aggression in Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

Extending salutations on behalf of the nation, Abdul Aleem Khan praised Field Marshal Asim Muneer, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chief of Air Staff Zaheer Ahmed Babar, Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf and every officer and soldier of the Pakistan Armed Forces. “India must not remain under any delusion—it faces a resilient and living nation,” he warned.

Referring to the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Abdul Aleem Khan criticized his consistent attempts to blame Pakistan for India's internal failures.

“The Modi regime must realize that it has already faced global embarrassment due to its reckless actions, he pointed out. We will not be intimidated by India’s hollow threats as our Armed Forces are fully capable of responding to aggression with unmatched force.”

Earlier, upon arriving in Multan, Abdul Aleem Khan received a warm welcome from both Central and Provincial IPP leadership at Multan Airport. Reception camps were also set up along the route through Pathan Chowk, Kot Addu, and Chowk Azam to greet Abdul Aleem Khan and his convoy.

Addressing the “ Marka-e-Haq Convention” MNA Gull Asghar Baghoor and senior leaders of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) declared that the Pakistan Army is the pride of the whole nation.

They said that the Field Marshal Syed Asim Muneer leading this esteemed institution has also proven himself to be at the forefront to save this beloved motherland.

Speakers emphasized that the IPP and its leadership headed by Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, fulfilled a national cause by organizing this Convention of “Marka-e-Haq”. They highlighted the overwhelming public participation in Layyah despite challenging weather conditions, showcasing the resilience and patriotism of the people of South Punjab.

The event was attended by IPP Central Secretary General Mian Khalid Mehmood, Punjab President Rana Nazir Ahmed Khan, General Secretary & MPA Shoaib Siddiqui, MPA Ghzanfar Abbas Cheena, Taskeen Khakwani, South Punjab President Rafaqat Ali Gillani, South Punjab General Secretary Tahseen Nawaz Gardezi, IPP Lahore President Malik Zaman Naseeb, Dr. Shahida Bhutta, Niaz Ghashkori, Safina Khan as well as former Members of National and Provincial Assemblies, political and social leaders, business community representatives and religious leaders.