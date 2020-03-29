UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Chamber Launches COVID-19 Online Course To Raise Awareness Within Business Community

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 02:00 PM

Sharjah Chamber launches COVID-19 online course to raise awareness within business community

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2020) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, SCCI, has launched an online course on coronavirus to spread awareness among the emirate's business community and curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Chamber, the training course targets Sharjah's business community, corporate officials, and the private sector, as part of the SCCI’s preventive measures to ensure the safety of Emirati society.

Held by the Sharjah Training and Development Centre, STDC, the key thematic areas of the course are the pathogenic microorganisms and the chain of infection, factors leading to the risk of infectious diseases, control, hygiene and health measures, personal hygiene, safe waste treatment, environmental pollution, and health legislation. It also includes the responsibilities of employers and employees towards preventing infectious diseases.

Maryam Saif Al Shamsi, SCCI's Assistant General-Director of the Support Services Sector, emphasised the chamber's keenness to work together with the concerned authorities to create awareness-raising programmes on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among business owners and employees to provide a safe and healthy workplace.

Al Shamsi noted that the training course is provided in collaboration with Highfield Qualifications, a UK-based compliance, work-based learning and apprenticeship qualifications organisation. "All you need to register for the course is to visit the STDC website and go to the learning management system to join the course from your home or your workplace," she explained.

"The course also includes a practical application, via 3D simulation, and rich media content suitable for all cultures. Upon the successful completion of the course, the trainees will be able to download a certificate of e-learning completion from Highfield," Al Shamsi noted.

