Sharjah Consultative Council Reinforces Participation Of Citizens In Decision-making Process: Saqr Ghobash

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 05:15 PM

Sharjah Consultative Council reinforces participation of citizens in decision-making process: Saqr Ghobash

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Dec, 2019) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, FNC, stated that today’s launch of the first session of the 10th legislative chapter of the Sharjah Consultative Council, attended by H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, will help reinforce the participation of Emirati citizens in the decision-making process.

He added that the local electoral experience supported by Dr. Sheikh Sultan has ensured its success, affirming his belief in reinforcing the parliamentary development process witnessed by the UAE, to encourage the political participation of citizens.

He also pointed out that the Council’s launch is a key addition to the political empowerment programmes launched by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan in 2005.

Ghobash expressed his full confidence that President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa and the Council’s members will exert all possible efforts to fulfil their duties, to achieve greater successes and serve and empower Emirati citizens.

