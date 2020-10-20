Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Council at the Sharjah Ruler’s office.

The Council reviewed a number of issues on its agenda concerning the Emirate's various affairs. The Council issued a number of resolutions that would support the development work of the Sharjah government at all levels and sectors.

The Council reviewed the study presented by the Department of Statistics and Community Development, DSCD, with regards to the application of working remotely system during the COVID – 19 pandemic.

The study highlighted several aspects with relation to the preparedness of governmental entities in addition to the pros and cons of the system and the opportunities and challenges it presents. It revealed that the local entities were able to adapt with various conditions which reflects the digital transformation the emirate has been witnessing lately.

The Council thanked DSCD for the study and directed concerned entities to coordinate and advise accordingly.

The Council approved the memorandum presented by the Sharjah Airport Authority, SAA, regarding administrational, financial, and operational developments and affairs.

The Council approved the Memorandum of Understanding to be signed between the Department of Municipalities and Agriculture Affairs, DMAA, and the International Centre for Agricultural Research in the Dry Areas, ICARDA, with the aim to foster collaboration in fields of agricultural and footstock development.

The Council approved the agreements to be signed between Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority, SRTA, and Dubai Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, with regards to the public transport services for Expo 2020 between Sharjah and Dubai.

The Council also dealt with a number of issues related to the public affairs in the emirate, highlighting the importance of proposals to ensure its development. The Council took the appropriate decisions in this regard.