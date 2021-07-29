UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Customs Foils Attempt To Smuggle Huge Haul Of Drugs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 seconds ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 03:15 PM

Sharjah Customs foils attempt to smuggle huge haul of drugs

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2021) The Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority revealed that Sharjah Customs officials managed to thwart an attempt to smuggle a huge haul of drugs – about 93 kilograms of crystal meth and 3,000 methadone tablets – into the country.

The drugs were concealed under a container carrying foodstuffs coming from one of the neighboring countries, the Authority said in a statement on Thursday.

When checking the container upon its late arrival during the Eid al-Adha holidays, Customs officials found out that goods were kept in a suspicious manner inside the container. As per customs procedures, the shipment was checked using the latest technologies, which led to the discovery of the drugs that were meticulously concealed inside iron cylinders. The drugs were then seized in coordination with the concerned authorities.

