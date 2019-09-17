Sharjah Executive Council issues decision on health insurance system

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, issued Decision No. 26 of 2019, amending Council’s Decision No. 19 of 2018 regarding the health insurance system in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Decision No. 26 included a number of legal provisions to organise health insurance system and protect the rights of beneficiaries.

The announcement came during the weekly meeting of the Council at the Sharjah Ruler’s office on Tuesday.

The Council addressed a number of issues on its agenda and endorsed a set of decisions that best serve the citizens and residents in the emirate.

After endorsing the minutes of the previous session, the Council approved recommendations from the Sharjah Human Resource Directorate on a number of Sharjah Government employees attending higher studies in various universities around the world, to augment their scientific knowledge and qualifications to best serve their professions.

The Council also reviewed a visual presentation by the Department of Town Planning and Survey on the renovation of the old market in Khorfakkan. Khalid Bin Butti, Chairman of the Department of Town Planning and Survey, explained that the first phase of the renovation of the old market, which was inaugurated by H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, had been completed.

He added that the second phase will include the renovation of a number of houses and the implementation of a range of activities and facilities that will revive the market economically, socially and recreationally.