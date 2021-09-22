UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Police Launches Its 'Smart Inspection Gateway' Platform

Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Wed 22nd September 2021 | 01:45 AM

Sharjah Police launches its &#039;Smart Inspection Gateway&#039; platform

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2021) Lieutenant-Colonel Khaled Al Kai, Director of the Dealing Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department at Sharjah Police, announced the launch of a new platform called "Smart Inspection Gateway", in the presence of Lt. Col. Mohammed Al Mehrizi, Head of the Vehicles Licensing Department at Sharjah Police, and Abdul Rahim Al Zarouni, a representative of Sahab Smart Solutions, with the aim of promoting the training of the vehicles technicians.

The platform aims to train and qualify vehicle testers in the technical department.

The Lt. Col Al Kai revealed the nature of the training programme, reviewing the most important standards for vehicle inspection, safe work methods, and various safety systems in the field of vehicle technical inspection.

At the end of the programme, all trainees will earn an approved license issued by the Sharjah Police General Command (SP), with the coordination of Sharjah Economic Development Department and other authorities involved in the vehicle inspection system.

