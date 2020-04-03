Sharjah Ruler directs not to bury any Corona victims in Al Saja’a

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Apr, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, directed the Department of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah not to bury any of the victims of the new coronavirus disease, COVID- 19, in Al Saja'a area in Sharjah, and to confirm that none of the victims had been buried in the mentioned area or other areas in Sharjah.

The directives of H.H.

refute what a tendentious video clip embedding that burial of COVID- 19 victims are taking place in the said area.

The Sharjah Government Media Bureau,SGMB, called on the public to be accurate and to take information from their official sources only, and not to circulate rumours, and avoid spreading baseless news, pointing out that the relevant official authorities take their role in accordance with the law against the people who published such videos.