UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Ruler Directs Not To Bury Any Corona Victims In Al Saja’a

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 09:45 PM

Sharjah Ruler directs not to bury any Corona victims in Al Saja’a

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Apr, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, directed the Department of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah not to bury any of the victims of the new coronavirus disease, COVID- 19, in Al Saja'a area in Sharjah, and to confirm that none of the victims had been buried in the mentioned area or other areas in Sharjah.

The directives of H.H.

refute what a tendentious video clip embedding that burial of COVID- 19 victims are taking place in the said area.

The Sharjah Government Media Bureau,SGMB, called on the public to be accurate and to take information from their official sources only, and not to circulate rumours, and avoid spreading baseless news, pointing out that the relevant official authorities take their role in accordance with the law against the people who published such videos.

Related Topics

Sharjah Media From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Peshawar Zalmi continues its campaign of donations ..

34 minutes ago

ABAD terms Prime Minister construction package his ..

3 minutes ago

UK Labour to unveil new leader to replace Corbyn

3 minutes ago

Bayern Munich extend contract with coach Flick unt ..

3 minutes ago

Amir Khan eyeing career swansong against Pacquiao ..

3 minutes ago

EU backs US plan for Venezuela transitional govern ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.